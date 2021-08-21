Comparing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Citigroup alerts:

This table compares Citigroup and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Citigroup has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citigroup and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 6 12 0 2.67 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $80.53, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Community Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.60 $11.05 billion $4.88 14.40 Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.02 $1.24 million N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Citigroup beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.