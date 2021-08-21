Comparing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) & RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Prologis alerts:

87.4% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prologis and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 34.54% 4.27% 2.77% RPT Realty 23.21% 6.28% 2.38%

Volatility and Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Prologis pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prologis has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prologis and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 11 1 3.00 RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $134.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.10%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.74%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Prologis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prologis and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.44 billion 22.36 $1.48 billion $3.80 35.33 RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.25 -$10.23 million $0.78 15.91

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats RPT Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.