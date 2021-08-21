Compass Point Increases Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $200.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.13 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.22. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

