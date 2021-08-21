Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,822.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,822 ($36.87) and last traded at GBX 2,820 ($36.84), with a volume of 20588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,796 ($36.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,669.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.