Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 600,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,399,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,648,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC opened at $164.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

