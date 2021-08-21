Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $213.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

