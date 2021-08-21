Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

