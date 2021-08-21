Contrasting Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

14.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ra Medical Systems and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Intersect ENT 0 6 0 0 2.00

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.22%. Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $26.47, suggesting a potential downside of 3.83%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -857.56% -151.70% -99.63% Intersect ENT -66.55% -102.23% -30.51%

Risk & Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Intersect ENT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.29 -$36.04 million N/A N/A Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.38 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -13.42

Ra Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.