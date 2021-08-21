Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $126.32. 5,485,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

