Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,589,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

