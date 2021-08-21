Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Invests $186,000 in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,596. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

