Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases 358 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.44. 5,428,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

