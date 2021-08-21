Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Takes $100,000 Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,940,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

NYSEMKT:GIG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.