Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

RY opened at $102.71 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

