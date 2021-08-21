Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Cut by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $482,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 26.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $4,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,186 shares of company stock worth $7,723,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

