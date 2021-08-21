Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran Sells 28,419 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.17 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

