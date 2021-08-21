Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.96. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 1,074 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,444,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after buying an additional 2,312,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 324,163 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

