Corundum Group Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $204.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

