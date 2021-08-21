Corundum Group Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. 6,239,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

