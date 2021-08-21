Corundum Group Inc. Has $767,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

