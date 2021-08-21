Corundum Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $479.94. The company had a trading volume of 883,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.