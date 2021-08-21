Corundum Group Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,716,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,991,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

