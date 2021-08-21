CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

