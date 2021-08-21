Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 5.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $140,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.99. 1,911,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

