Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of Couchbase stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 367,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,821. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.