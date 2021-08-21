Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Michael Parker Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CPNG opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.60. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coupang by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after buying an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $1,887,288,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

