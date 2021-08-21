Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham Sells 359,687 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CPNG stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.60.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,549,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

