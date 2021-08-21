COVA (COVA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $392,024.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, COVA has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $868,256.87 and $392,024.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00825545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00105103 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

