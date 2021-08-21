Cowa LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,106,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 996,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

