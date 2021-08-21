Cowa LLC Acquires 503 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,889,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,491 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,866,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,140,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

