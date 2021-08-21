Cowa LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cowa LLC owned approximately 2.97% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

Shares of ULST remained flat at $$40.45 during trading hours on Friday. 54,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,888. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46.

