Cowa LLC Sells 122,672 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cowa LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,672 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 6,689,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.