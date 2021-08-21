Cowa LLC Sells 133 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $4,567,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

