Cowa LLC Sells 482 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cowa LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Walmart stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.