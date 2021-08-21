Craig S. Kreeger Sells 10,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

