Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.69. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

