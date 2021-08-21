Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

H stock opened at C$31.81 on Friday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The stock has a market cap of C$19.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.65.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

