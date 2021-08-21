Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CRT stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

