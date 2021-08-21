Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CRT stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.66.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
