CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $133,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 313,334 shares of company stock worth $78,468,633 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $237.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.26 and a 52-week high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

