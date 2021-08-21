Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

