CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSLLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. cut CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.27.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

