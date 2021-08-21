CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CUBXF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
