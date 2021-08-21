CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CUBXF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

