Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $137,000 in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in New Frontier Health by 365.8% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,318 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Frontier Health during the first quarter worth about $14,113,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in New Frontier Health by 171.3% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,898,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,937 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in New Frontier Health by 89.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 506,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in New Frontier Health during the first quarter worth about $4,836,000.

NFH stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

