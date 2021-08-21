Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $151,000 in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIH opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

