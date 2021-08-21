Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.