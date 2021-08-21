Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 603.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBII. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $25,894.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,232,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,665.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $149,962 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.03 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

