Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,504 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

