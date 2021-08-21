CUMROCKET Price Hits $0.0558 on Major Exchanges (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One CUMROCKET coin can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUMROCKET has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. CUMROCKET has a market cap of $74.52 million and $5.36 million worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00134472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00150121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.36 or 1.00178005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.00927932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.46 or 0.06660661 BTC.

CUMROCKET Coin Profile

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,334,519,634 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CUMROCKET

