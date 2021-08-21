Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) COO Buys $47,042.10 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,640,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,454,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

