CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $173.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00095833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00310888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047537 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 148,221,206 coins and its circulating supply is 144,221,206 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.